Wisconsin women’s hockey trio of Edwards, Harvey, O’Brien named top three finalists for 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

The Wisconsin trio of Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey and Casey O’Brien has been named the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top three finalists.

This marks the second time ever (2013, Minnesota), that all three finalists hail from the same school.

The winner of the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be announced on Saturday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m. CT as part of a live show on the NHL Network at the McNamara Alumni Center on the Minnesota campus.

The live show – part of Saturday at the Women’s Frozen Four – is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m. CT. After the show, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from previous Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Winners AJ Mleczko (Harvard, 1999), Krissy Wendell (Minnesota, 2005), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Northeastern, 2016) and Taylor Heise (Minnesota, 2022).

2025 PATTY KAZMAIER MEMORIAL AWARD TOP-THREE FINALISTS

LAILA EDWARDS • JUNIOR • FORWARD • WISCONSIN

Ranks third in country in goals per game (.79) and second in goals (30) … Tied for second in nation in points per game (1.71) and total points (65) … Ranks fifth nationally in assists per game (0.92) … Helped lead Wisconsin to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship and WCHA Regular Season Championship, a record of 35-1-2 and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament … All-WCHA First Team selection … Ranks second in WCHA in points in conference contests (48) … Forbes 2025 30 Athletes Under 30 Selection … WCHA Forward of the Month for November … Two-time WCHA Forward of the Week (Oct. 14, Jan. 20) … Volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House of Dane County and American Family Children’s Hospital at the Badger Patio.

CAROLINE HARVEY • JUNIOR • DEFENDER • WISCONSIN

Leads defenders nationally in points per game (1.53), goals per game (.42) and assists per game (1.11) … Ranks third in the nation for all players in assists per game and sixth in points per game … Has 58 points (16G, 42A), the most of any defender nationally … WCHA Defender of the Year … Helped lead Wisconsin to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship and WCHA Regular Season Championship, a record of 35-1-2 and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament … All-WCHA First Team selection … Named to WCHA Final Faceoff All-Tournament Team … Three-time WCHA Defender of the Month (October, November, February) … HCA National Co-Player of the Month for September … Six-time WCHA Defender of the Week (Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Dec. 2, Feb. 24) … Volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and American Family Children’s Hospital at the Badger Patio.

CASEY O’BRIEN • FIFTH YEAR • FORWARD • WISCONSIN

Leads nation in points per game (2.18) and assists per game (1.53) … Ranks seventh in the country in goals per game (.66) … Leads the nation in points (83) and assists (58), and is seventh in goals (25) … Helped Wisconsin to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship and WCHA Regular Season Championship, a record of 35-1-2 and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament … WCHA Player and Forward of the Year … All-WCHA First Team selection … Named to WCHA Final Faceoff Most Outstanding Player and also a member of the All-Tournament Team … HCA National Co-Player of the Month for September … Two-time WCHA Forward of the Month for September and October … Three-time WCHA Forward of the Week (Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Feb. 10) … Has volunteered at the American Family Children’s Hospital Bucky Locker Room Patio, the Ronald McDonald House and Augie’s Lunches with Love.