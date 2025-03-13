Minnesota State’s Murr, Tracy, Pitlick pick up 2024-25 year-end honors from CCHA

Three Minnesota State players have earned year-end CCHA awards for the 2024-25 season.

Evan Murr is defenseman of the year, Alex Tracy is the goaltender of the year and Rhett Pitlick is the forward of the year.

Murr paced CCHA blueliners with 22 points in 26 CCHA games, scoring five goals with 17 assists. Amassing a plus-11 rating, he recorded 53 shots and 23 blocks defensive, with four power-play tallies and one game winner. He notched six multi-point games in conference play was assessed only three minor penalties. Overall, he has six goals and 19 assists for 25 points.

Tracy played in 25 of Minnesota State’s 26 conference games, going 17-5-3 with a 1.43 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage, which all led the league. He turned away 640 shots in 1514:48 minutes, picking up two shutouts. Overall, he is 24-8-3 with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage, with four shutouts. A two-time CCHA and national goaltender of the month, he currently leads the nation in wins, GAA, SV% and is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award.

Pitlick produced a CCHA-best 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists in 26 league contests, posting a plus-22 rating, with 68 shots and 12 blocks defensively. He collected two power-play markers and two game winners in conference play. Overall, he has 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points, including five game-winning goals, which rank 10th nationally. He earned CCHA forward of the month honors in October.

Voting for the year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.