FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Colorado College upsets Denver in NCHC quarterfinals; Western Michigan, Arizona State and No. Dakota get wins; UConn opens Hockey East quarters with win; Holy Cross wins in OT in AHA quarters

NCHC tournament

No. 3 Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2

Western Michigan opened the NCHC quarterfinals with a 6-2 win over St. Cloud State on Friday night at Lawson Arena for their NCAA-leading 27th win of the season.

Matteo Costantini and Iiro Hakkarainen each scored two goals, while Tim Washe and Alex Bump scored once. Hampton Slukynsky made 25 saves in net to earn his 12th win of the season.

Colorado College 3, No. 6 Denver 1

Swept by the same team just one week earlier, Colorado College opened the NCHC quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Denver in the first game of a best-of-three series on Friday night at Magness Arena.

Brady Cleveland’s first career goal and Kaidan Mbereko’s 33 saves led the Tigers to the win. Ty Gallagher scored to open the third period, the first of three unanswered goals. Noah Laba added an empty-net goal.

No. 12 Arizona State 4, Minnesota Duluth 3

Anthony Down scored the only goal of the third period to stake No. 12 Arizona State to a 4-3 win over Minnesota Duluth in the first game of the NCHC quarterfinals on Friday night at Mullett Arena.

Ryan Kirwan and Charlie Schoen scored for Arizona State as the Sun Devils led 2-1 after the first frame. The game was tied 3-3 after two stops. Bennett Schimek had the other Arizona State goal.

Arizona State goalie Luke Pavicich had 28 saves.

No. 17 North Dakota 3, No. 20 Omaha 2

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 17 North Dakota skated to a 3-2 win over Omaha in the opening game of the NCHC quarterfinals at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

North Dakota built a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes before being outshot by a 17-0 margin in the third period. It was North Dakota’s first win on the road in an opening game of a conference quarterfinal since 1995 at St. Cloud State.

Goalie T.J. Semptimphelter finished with 31 saves to earn the first postseason victory of his career.

Jayden Perron scored his 10th goal of the season to give him double-digits for the second straight year. Cade Littler notched a pair of goals. Jackson Kunz and Caleb MacDonald had two assists apiece.

Hockey East tournament

No. 8 Connecticut 3, No. 7 Providence 1

Eighth-ranked Connecticut is headed to TD Garden for the first time since 2022 after beating No. 7 Providence 3-1 on Friday night in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Joey Muldowney scored two goals for the Huskies, while Hudson Schandor provided the other. Tyler Muszelik made 32 saves in net.

Providence’s Guillaume Richard opened the scoring just 3:44 into the game to give the Friars a 1-0 lead.

The Hockey East semifinals will be held Thursday in Boston.

ECAC tournament

No. 13 Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

No. 13 Quinnipiac is one win away from punching its ticket to Lake Placid, N.Y., following a 4-1 win over Brown in Game 1 of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals at M+T Bank Arena on Friday night.

It was the seventh straight postseason win on home ice for the Bobcats, who scored in each of the first two periods before potting a pair in the final 20 minutes.

Victor Czerneckianair, Jeremy Wilmer, Andon Cerbone and Chris Pelosi all scored for Quinnipiac, while Matej Marinov had 20 saves in net.

Quinnipiac has outscored its opposition 31-10 in its last seven home playoff games.

No. 18 Clarkson 3, Harvard 2

Ryan Bottrill scored a pair of goals in the third period, including the game winner with only 27.6 seconds left, as No. 18 Clarkson twice came back from a goal down to earn a 3-2 win over Harvard in Game 1 of the ECAC quarterfinals Friday night at Cheel Arena.

The Golden Knights moved to within one win of a trip to Lake Placid, N.Y, improving to 22-10-3 on the season while Harvard dipped to 12-16-3. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Ellis Rickwood scored the other Clarkson goal and Ethan Langenegger had 15 saves in net.

Cornell 4, Colgate 1

Two-point nights from Kyler Kovich (two assists), Kyle Penney (goal, assist) and Charlie Major (two assists) helped lead the Cornell to a 4-1 win at Colgate at the Class of 1965 Arena on Friday night in the first game of a best-of-three quarterfinal ECAC playoff series.

Joining Penney in the scoring column were Jack O’Leary, Sullivan Mack and Jonathan Castagna. Goalie Ian Shane stopped 21 of 22 shots for the Big Red.

It was the 171st meeting between Cornell and Colgate as the Big Red increased their lead in the series to 91-63-17.

Dartmouth 3, Union 2

With a goal in each period, Dartmouth opened its best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series with a 3-2 win over Union on Friday night.

The Big Green twice erased one-goal deficits. Nikita Nikora, Braiden Dorfman and Sean Chisholm each scored for Dartmouth.

Emmett Croteau made 23 saves in net.

AHA tournament

Holy Cross 3, Army West Point 2 (OT)

Devin Phillips scored 3:15 into overtime to give Holy Cross a 3-2 win over Army West point and a 1-0 lead in the Atlantic Hockey America quarterfinals on Friday night at Hart Center Rink.

It was Phillips’s second goal of the night. Matthew Kursonis also scored for the Crusaders.

Thomas Gale recorded a career-high 45 saves in net. With his 23d win of the season, Gale also broke the Crusaders’ single-season wins record.

Bentley 5, Sacred Heart 2

A.J. Hodges scored a natural hat trick in the third period as Bentley won Game 1 of the Atlantic Hockey semifinals over Sacred Heart, 5-2.

The Falcons trailed 2-0 just past the midway point of the second period but scored five unanswered goals to rally for the win.

Oskar Bakkevig and Nik Armstrong-Kingkade each scored for Bentley while Connor Hasley made 20 saves in net to earn his 19th win of the season.