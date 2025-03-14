NCAA D-III Men’s Ice Hockey First Round Preview: Hamilton v. UNE

It’s a good thing the games are played on the ice because a look at paper with statistics and rankings such as national rank, NPI and tournament seeding has the NESCAC champions from Hamilton and CNE semifinal round losing UNE almost in a dead-heat in a head-to-head comparison. While the Nor’easters have been away from game play since their overtime loss to Endicott, they do have the advantage of home-ice which should create an electric atmosphere for the home team that has seen strong results on the national stage in recent years.

“We’ve been in pressure packed games for weeks now and our boys have no fear of those situations,” noted Hamilton head coach Rob Haberbusch. “We’re No. 8 in the polls and they’re No. 9. They are No. 8 in the NPI and we are No. 9. It can’t get any closer. I am sure it’s going to be a great game – we are excited to play.”

The visiting Continentals weathered the gauntlet of the NESCAC tournament with wins over Conn College, a double overtime win over Middlebury in the semifinal round and a 3-0 shutout of Tufts in the title game. NESCAC goaltender of the year, senior Charlie Archer (20GP – 1.37 goals-against average – .943 save percentage – 5 shutouts) has made scoring very difficult for the opposition all season while conference player of the year, sophomore Luke Tchor (16G – 17A – 33 Pts) and linemates sophomore Devon deVries (7G – 16A – 23 Pts) and junior Jackson Krock (14G – 14A – 28 Pts) have made scoring a habit both at even-strength and on the power play.

While the Nor’easters have been out of game action for a spell, they have a playoff game pedigree and a roster that tasted the atmosphere of the Frozen Four just a couple of seasons ago. Senior forward Ryan Kuzmich (20G – 14A – 34 Pts), sophomore forward Drew Olivieri (11G – 24A – 35 Pts) and sophomore forward Dominic Murphy (16G – 18A – 34 Pts) can create offense at any time on the ice. A strong defensive group transitions to offense well in front of goaltender Stefan Carney (14GP – 1.83 goals-against average – .926 save percentage – 3 shutouts) who has split time in the crease for the Nor’easters with senior Joey Stanizzi (14GP – 2.44 goals-against average – .917 save percentage – 4 shutouts).

The two teams face-off at Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford, Maine on Saturday, March 15 at 7 PM. The winner with move on to a quarterfinal date with top-seeded Curry on Saturday, March 22.