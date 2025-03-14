NCAA D-III Men’s Ice Hockey First Round Preview: Oswego v. Trine

The newly crowned SUNYAC champion Oswego State Lakers will travel to Indiana to face nationally-ranked Trine on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA D-III National Championship tournament. The Thunder received an at-large bid following an excellent regular season and semifinal loss to St. Norbert in the NCHA conference tournament back on March 1.

Oswego showcases a very youthful lineup that has grown up over the course of the season and found their complete game throughout the SUNYAC tournament winning their first title since 2011. Led by first-year forwards Ryan Burke (11G – 28A – 39 Pts) and Brandon Cohen (19G – 14A – 33 Pts), the Lakers boast nine players with more than twenty points on the season. Junior goaltender Brandon Milberg (24 GP – 2.22 goals-against average – .907 save percentage and 3 shutouts) has given the Lakers a chance to win and will need to continue his strong play against Trine on Saturday.

“Our young guys have been a work in progress all season,” said head coach Ed Gosek. “They still are this weekend which will be a great experience for them. I am excited for our guys and for the matchup with a really good Trine team – east vs. west matchups are always fun.”

Trine returns to the ice after a two-week layoff following their loss in the NCHA tournament but take the ice this week with new excitement about an opportunity to compete on the national stage. The Thunder did not play Oswego this season but were very successful against other SUNYAC teams winning a pair of games from both Fredonia and Buffalo State on the road during the regular season in non-conference action.

The Thunder showcase a deep roster with five twenty point plus players and a total of twelve players with more than ten points on the season. First-year Alexander Babich (6G – 16A – 22 Pts) and sophomore Logan Furstenau (11G – 10A – 21 Pts) pace the Thunder attack with Furstenau being particularly effective on the power play, netting six goals on the man advantage. In the crease, the Thunder have had success from three different goaltenders over the course of the season with first-year Ronnie Petrucci (9GP – 1.78 goals-against average – .918 save percentage –1 shutout) playing down the stretch for the Thunder in the conference playoffs.

The Thunder recorded twenty wins during the regular season and are playing in their first NCAA tournament and hosting a first round game in their inaugural appearance.

Puck drop is set for 7 PM on Saturday, March 15 with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and a matchup with defending national champion, Hobart on March 22.