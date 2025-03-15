Hockey East men’s conference recognizes three all-star teams for ‘24-25 campaign

Hockey East has announced its 2024-25 men’s all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.
First-Team All-Stars
G: Jacob Fowler, Boston College *
D: Eamon Powell, Boston College
D: Cole Hutson, Boston University
F: Ryan Leonard, Boston College *
F: Gabe Perreault, Boston College
F: Cole O’Hara, Massachusetts
* unanimous selection
Second-Team All-Stars
G: Albin Boija, Maine
D: Tom Willander, Boston University
D: Guillaume Richard, Providence
F: Quinn Hutson, Boston University
F: Joey Muldowney, UConn
F: Hudson Schandor, UConn
Third-Team All-Stars
G: Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts
D: Brandon Holt, Maine
D: Alex Gagne, New Hampshire
F: Ryan Greene, Boston University
F: Jake Richard, UConn
F: Cam Lund, Northeastern