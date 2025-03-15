Minnesota State netminder Tracy adds to honors, named CCHA player of the year for 2024-25 college hockey season

Alex Tracy has been a wall in net this season for Minnesota State (photo: Minnesota State Athletics).

The CCHA has announced that Minnesota State junior goaltender Alex Tracy is the conference’s 2024-25 player of the year.

A Mike Richter Award semifinalist, he has been one of the top netminders in college hockey this season.

Tracy played in 25 of Minnesota State’s 26 conference games, going 17-5-3 with a 1.43 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage, which all led the league. He turned away 640 shots in 1514:48 minutes, picking up two shutouts.

Overall, he is 24-8-3 with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage, with four shutouts. A two-time CCHA and national goaltender of the month, he currently leads the nation in wins, GAA, SV% and was one of three finalists for CCHA goaltender of the year and a contender for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in collegiate men’s hockey.

Voting for the 2024-25 CCHA year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

