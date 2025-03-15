NCAA D-III Men’s Ice Hockey First Round Game Picks – March 15, 2025

Here we are at the final three weeks of game action that will determine the 2024-25 national champions. Fourteen teams have made the cut for this year’s tournament and not without some surprises in the mix. Kudos to the NCAA (don’t say that often) for opening up the checkbook and spending some money to set the all-important travel schedules that align best with the seeding and regional alignment. The Frozen Four will be held at a yet to be determined site based on bids received from teams in the field so we will likely have a scenario like 2023 where Endicott was awarded the final rounds following the quarterfinal results. Could be interesting to see where the final games of the season will be played for the national championship trophy.

My picks last Saturday went 6-3-0 (.667) for the conference championship weekend with my Cinderella picks failing to find the glass slipper fit. My final season numbers stand at 137-63-10 (.676) which were overall pretty good but not at the 70% success rate I targeted way back in October, 2024.

As has been the tradition over the past several seasons, the final picks will be a competition between East (Tim Costello – TC) and West (Brian Lester – BL) for bragging rights to end the season. The competition has been pretty close over the past seasons with many other interested parties like D-III Hockey News, Let’s Go Knights, NESCAC Hockey and, of course, Mr. SUNYAC chiming in as competitors to our USCHO challenge – feel free to play along and see how you do as compared with the USCHO pundits. First round action is set for twelve teams on Saturday and the matchups are terrific. Here is how Brian and I see the outcomes for the first round:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

NCAA First Round

Oswego v. Trine

TC – The youthful Lakers have matured quite a bit in the second half including their capturing the SUNYAC title. The Thunder lost early in their conference tournament so have been waiting for the chance to get back on the ice and play for the season’s biggest trophy. The atmosphere will be electric in Angola, Indiana but the team that has been playing each weekend will end up finding the winning formula in a game where overtime is needed – Oswego, 4-3

BL – The Thunder are making history as they head to the NCAA tourney for the first time. And the experience is even better because they get to play at home. Ranked seventh nationally, they face a Laker team that is No. 14 in the country.

The Thunder didn’t win their conference tournament, but they are a tough team to beat and are battle tested. And keep in mind they are unbeaten at home, sporting a 12-0 record.

Oswego won the SUNYAC title and are led by Brandon Cohen, who has tallied 19 goals. This will be the first trip out west this season for the Lakers and it will be interesting to see how they handle it – Trine, 5-4

Hamilton v. University of New England

TC – Two teams that on paper and ranking appear to be very evenly matched will face-off in Biddeford, Maine. The Continentals are fresh off their first ever NESCAC title and have the sensational goaltending of Charlie Archer anchoring them. UNE hasn’t seen a competitive game since the semifinal round of the CNE tournament where they lost to Endicott. ENG creates final margin in a dogfight that goes to the visitors – Hamilton, 4-2

BL – It’s a matchup featuring eighth-ranked Hamilton and ninth-ranked UNE.

The Continentals come in with 20 wins on the season and have won their last three. They average nearly four goals per game and allow under two an outing. Luke Tchor leads the way offensively with 16 goals and 17 assists.

The Nor’easters have been tough at home, going 8-3 and they are putting up just over four goals per game. Drew Olivieri leads the way with 11 goals and 24 assists. They haven’t played in nearly two weeks, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the time off – UNE, 4-3

Stevenson v. Geneseo

TC – The Mustangs took out Wilkes to win the MAC and are very familiar with playing games in New York and playing low-scoring playoff style hockey. The Knights have been known for their fast starts and a strong first period on Saturday catapults the new UCHC champions to the quarterfinal round with a less than comfortable win on home ice – Geneseo, 4-2

BL – Fourth-ranked Geneseo battled unranked Stevenson in this one. The Ice Knights are UCHC champs and Filip Wiberg is one to watch after being named the tourney MVP. He has 15 goals and 15 assists on the year. Geneseo is in the tourney for the eighth straight season.

Stevenson is making its first NCAA tourney appearance and hoping to keep this historic season going. Ford DeLoss is tough in goal. He was the MAC tourney MVP – Geneseo, 5-2

Fitchburg State v. Utica

TC – This game features two teams that really can’t be coming from more opposite mental states. The Falcons have been on fire through the MASCAC playoffs and goaltender Max Macchioni has been sensational through their recent win streak. The Pioneers are pressing the reset button for the national tournament having been routed in the UCHC title game by Geneseo. Something has to give and the Pioneers take advantage of special teams to eke past a determined and aggressive FSU squad – Utica, 5-3

BL – Ranked sixth in the USCHO.com poll, Utica is looking to capitalize on home ice advantage. The Pioneers are hoping to shake off the sting of a tough 7-3 loss in the conference final against Geneseo. That’s not always an easy thing to do.

Fitchburg has won its last four but is just 6-5 on the road this year. The Falcons have a solid goalie in Max Macchioni and he’ll be key if Fitchburg is going to pull off a win on the road – Utica, 5-3

Gustavus Adolphus v. St. Norbert

TC – The champions of the MIAC and NCHA play a first round game with the Green Knights having an unbeaten record against the Gusties in past NCAA action. Logan Dombrowsky and Liam Fraser are among the premier offensive talents in the country, and they lead the home team to a solid win over a pesky opponent – St. Norbert, 4-2

BL – The third-ranked Green Knights have been one of the best teams in the nation all year. They are the back-to-back NCHA champs and are in the NCAA tourney for the 22nd time in program history, the second-most ever.

They have two of the best scoring threats in Liam Fraser and Logan Dombrowsky, and when that duo is on, the Green Knights are tough to stop.

Gustavus won the always interesting MIAC and is in the tourney for the first time since 2012. The Gusties have nothing to lose and would love nothing more than to pull off an upset here. They are certainly capable of doing it – St. Norbert, 4-2

Wisconsin – Eau Claire v. Aurora

TC – The regular season champions from the NCHA are appearing in their first NCAA tournament and face an UW – Eau Claire squad that got hot at the right time of the season to win the WIAC. The Spartans have never beaten the BluGolds but Hassan Akl and Landry Schmuck will have a lot to say about the outcome as these prolific scorers help the home team to their first NCAA tournament win with bonus hockey included – Aurora, 3-2

BL – The Spartans have had a year to remember and have been one of the nation’s top teams all season. This will be their first game against Eau Claire since 2016. The Spartans are 0-2 against the Blugolds.

Eau Claire has won six of its last eight and has momentum on its side right now after punching a ticket to the tourney for the first time since 2020. Though Eau Claire didn’t get to play in it that year due to the pandemic. Max Gutjahr has been impressive in goal, and he’ll be key against an Aurora team that has put up 134 goals – Aurora, 4-3

By Saturday night or maybe even early Sunday morning we will know who has advanced to the quarterfinals where the six winning teams will join Curry and Hobart with a chance to reach the Frozen Four. Everything is on the line now to advance or call an end to the 2024-25 season – “Drop the Puck