NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Tourney Roundup

St. Norbert set a record for most wins in NCAA Division III tournament history by beating Gustavus 3-2 in the opening round Saturday night.

The Green Knights now have 35 wins, the most ever by a program. This their 22nd appearance in the tourney.

Leading 2-0 after two, the Gusties battled back and got within a goal after Wilmer Svensson found the back of the net but could never come up with the equalizer.

An empty-net goal by Bryan Gilman with under two minutes to play sealed the deal as the Green Knights advance to play Utica next weekend in a quarterfinal game.

Curtis Hammond led the way for St. Norbert, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist while Hunter Garvey made 21 saves. Logan Dombrowsky also scored in the win, tallying his 17th goal of the year and 50th point of his career.

The Green Knights, ranked third in the country in the USCHO.com poll and back-to-back champs of the NCHA, improved to 24-5-1 and are unbeaten in their last 11 games.

For Gustavus, which was in the tourney for the first time since 2012 after winning its first MIAC crown since that season, ends the year at 16-10-2. They won five more games than they did all of last year.

The Gusties lost their top defenseman, Jack McCarthy, to injury in the first minute of the game but refused fold without a fight.

Hunter Newhouse scored with 34 seconds to play to try to spark a last-ditch rally. It was his 13th goal of the year. Colin Androlewicz made 26 saves.

Spartans moving on

Aurora made its first NCAA tourney appearance a memorable one as it defeated UW-Eau Claire 3-2 in the opening round on Saturday.

Jackson Kirk and Keaton Lipsett staked the No. 5 Spartans to a 2-0 lead. Kirk’s goal was his 12th of the year.

But the unranked Blugolds cut the lead to one on a goal by Leo Bacallao in the third. Eau Claire tried to even the score but fell short in that quest.

Juliano Santalucia then added an empty-netter with less than a minute to play to make it 3-1. Jadon Reimer answered for Eau Claire, scoring with 17 seconds to play to keep hope alive of potentially tying the game in the final seconds.

JaCob Mucitelli made 24 saves for the Spartans, who are 24-4-1. Their win total is the highest in program history. The Spartans are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games and now face Geneseo at home in the next round.

Eau Claire ends the year at 14-16-1. The Blugolds won the WIAC and were playing in their first NCAA tournament since 2013 when they won the national title. They qualified in 2020 but didn’t get a chance to play because of the pandemic.

Max Gutjahr stopped 34 shots, holding his own against one of the nation’s top scoring offenses.

Eau Claire won six of its final nine games as it got hot at the right time to win the conference title and earn a bid to the tourney.

Trine Time

The Thunder scored two goals in the second period and went on to knock off Oswego 4-1 in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.

Trine was making its first ever trip to the NCAA tournament and had the luxury of playing at home, where it has not lost all season, sporting a 13-0 record. The seventh-ranked Thunder are now 21-6-2. The 21 wins are the most program history.

Drew Jeffers and Brendan Finn put the Thunder up 2-0 after two and stretched their lead to 3-0 after Sean Henry scored. Tyler Fox scored an empty-net goal for Trine’s final tally of the night.

Roman Petrucci stepped up in goal, making 26 saves, and he got plenty of help from the defense, which came up with 13 blocked shots.

Trine was playing in its first game in two weeks after losing in the NCHA tournament two weeks ago. The Thunder face a tall order next weekend as they will take on top-ranked Hobart in the quarterfinal round.