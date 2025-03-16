Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA D-I men’s hockey teams fared, March 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of March 10 fared in games over the weekend of March 14-16.

No. 1 Boston College (26-7-2)

03/15/2025 – Northeastern 3 at No. 1 Boston College 1 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 2 Michigan State (25-6-4)

03/15/2025 – Notre Dame 0 at No. 2 Michigan State 1 (Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 3 Western Michigan (28-7-1)

03/14/2025 – St. Cloud State 2 at No. 3 Western Michigan 6 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – St. Cloud State 2 at No. 3 Western Michigan 6 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 4 Maine (22-7-6)

03/15/2025 – No. 19 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 4 Maine 7 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 5 Minnesota (25-10-4)

Did not play.

No. 6 Denver (28-10-1)

03/14/2025 – RV Colorado College 3 at No. 6 Denver 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – RV Colorado College 3 at No. 6 Denver 6 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/16/2025 – RV Colorado College 2 at No. 6 Denver 9 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 7 Providence (21-10-5)

03/14/2025 – No. 7 Providence 1 at No. 8 Connecticut 3 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 8 Connecticut (21-10-4)

03/14/2025 – No. 7 Providence 1 at No. 8 Connecticut 3 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 9 Boston University (21-12-2)

03/15/2025 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 at No. 9 Boston University 3 (OT, Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 10 Ohio State (24-12-2)

03/15/2025 – No. 11 Penn State 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 4 (OT, Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 11 Penn State (20-13-4)

03/15/2025 – No. 11 Penn State 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 4 (OT, Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 12 Arizona State (21-13-2)

03/14/2025 – Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 12 Arizona State 4 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 12 Arizona State 6 (OT, NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 13 Quinnipiac (24-10-2)

03/14/2025 – Brown 1 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (ECAC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – Brown 0 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (ECAC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 14 Massachusetts (20-13-5)

03/12/2025 – Vermont 1 at No. 14 Massachusetts 2 (Hockey East Opening Round)

03/15/2025 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 at No. 9 Boston University 3 (OT, Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 15 Minnesota State (26-8-3)

03/15/2025 – Bemidji State 0 at No. 15 Minnesota State 4 (CCHA Semifinal)

No. 16 Michigan (18-15-3)

Did not play.

No. 17 North Dakota (21-14-2)

03/14/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 18 Clarkson (23-11-3)

03/14/2025 – Harvard 2 at No. 18 Clarkson 3 (ECAC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – Harvard 3 at No. 18 Clarkson 2 (OT, ECAC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/16/2025 – Harvard 1 at No. 18 Clarkson 2 (OT, ECAC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 19 UMass Lowell (16-16-4)

03/12/2025 – RV New Hampshire 2 at No. 19 UMass Lowell 3 (OT, Hockey East Opening Round)

03/15/2025 – No. 19 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 4 Maine 7 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 20 Omaha (18-17-1)

03/14/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/15/2025 – No. 17 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

RV = Received Votes