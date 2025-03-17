Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley. and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

We look at quarterfinal results in Hockey East, NCHC, and ECAC Hockey, including Northeastern’s upset of Boston College, North Dakota’s road sweep of Omaha, and Cornell’s sweep of Colgate.

In semifinal results, we look at the AHA and Bentley’s sweep at Sacred Heart and Holy Cross winning two at home against Army West Point, bringing an end to Brian Riley’s tenure as the Black Knights’ head coach. In the Big Ten, Ohio State advance in overtime past Penn State and Michigan State’s lone goal vs. Notre Dame advanced the Spartans and meant the final game for Jeff Jackson as coach of the Fighting Irish. In the CCHA, both Minnesota State and St. Thomas advanced, but the Tommies’ ineligibility for the NCAA tournament means the Mavericks picked up the autobid.

We also look at the PairWise rankings, where 12 teams are in and on the bubble are Michigan, Penn State, and Quinnipiac. Only the Bobcats control their own destiny among those three.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:36 Northeastern’s upset over Boston College and Hockey East Quarterfinals recap

04:54 Hockey East Semifinals preview

07:32 NCHC Quarterfinals recap

10:14 ECAC Quarterfinals recap

15:25 Atlantic Hockey Semifinals recap

22:43 Big Ten Semifinals recap

26:37 Ohio State’s remarkable season

27:06 Jeff Jackson’s legacy

27:56 Michigan State and tournament seeding

28:26 CCHA championship scenario

32:35 NCAA Tournament bubble wWatch

44:02 Potential Regional matchups

46:19 Wrapping up and final thoughts