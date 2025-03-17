Michigan State back at No. 1, gets 33 first-place votes in March 17 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Michigan State is back at No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, picking up 33 first-place votes this week to move up one spot in the rankings.

Boston College is down one, getting 12 first-place votes, while Western Michigan stays third with five first-place votes. Maine stays fourth and Minnesota is again fifth.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 17, 2025

Denver holds steady at No. 6, UConn is up one to No. 7, Boston University jumps up a spot to sit eighth, Ohio State is up one to No. 9, and Providence falls three notches to No. 10.

Holy Cross, unranked last week, reenters the rankings at No. 19 this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others received votes in this week’s rankings.

