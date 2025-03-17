Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap March 17, 2025

Madison, WI regional

(9) Clarkson vs. (11) Boston University

Read the full game recap here

(9) Clarkson vs. (1) Wisconsin

Read the full game recap here.

Columbus, OH regional

(8) St. Lawrence vs. (7) Penn State

St. Lawrence scored three goals in four minutes late in the first period and then their defense and Emma-Sofie Nordström stood strong to carry the Saints to the NCAA quarterfinal. First, Abby Hustler cleaned up a loose puck to make it a 1-0 game. Just 15 seconds later, Kennedy Wilson forced a turnover and her ensuing shot from the slot quickly made it a 2-0 game. With under two to play in the period, Hustler scored with a rocket from the circle while on the power play to send SLU to the locker room with a 3-0 lead. After a scoreless second, Penn State cut into the lead with a power play goal from Kendall Butze to make it 3-1. But the Nittany Lions could not complete a comeback and Kristina Bahl’s empty-netter secured the 4-1 win for St. Lawrence.

(8) St. Lawrence vs. (2) Ohio State

An early major penalty gave St. Lawrence a long power play and Aly McLeod took advantage quickly, scoring to put the Saints up 1-0. Sloane Matthews tied the game later in the frame and a quick rush in transition had Makenna Webster putting the Buckeyes up 2-1 before the first intermission. The second period was scoreless despite OSU outshooting St. Lawrence 22-1. Emma-Sofie Nordström was spectacular for the Saints, matching her career high of 43 saves in the game. The Buckeyes kept pushing in the second and broke through, scoring four goals in the final 10 minutes to close out the game, earn a 6-1 win and advance to their fifth straight Frozen Four. OSU will play Cornell in the first semifinal at 4 pm central on Friday.

Ithaca, NY regional

Sacred Heart vs. (6) Minnesota Duluth



It took the Bulldogs a little time to get on the board on Thursday, but Clara Van Wieren scored late in the first and that seemed to shake things loose for UMD. In the second, Danielle Burgen scored twice and Olivia Mobley lit the lamp once to extend the lead to 4-0. Grace Sadura extended the lead to 5-0 before Sacred Heart ruined the shutout when Kate Helgeson lit the lamp to make it 5-1. Mobley’s late goal secured the 6-1 win for Minnesota Duluth.

(6) Minnesota Duluth vs. (3) Cornell

A program record crowd of program record of 3,135 spectators saw the Cornell Big Red earn a trip to their fifth-ever Frozen Four thanks to a wrap around goal from Alyssa Regalado early in the third. Minnesota Duluth had a late power play, but waited a bit to pull their goalie and could not capitalize to tie the game and force overtime. Annelies Bergmann made 28 saves in the game while Ève Gascon made 20. Cornell will face Ohio State at 4 pm central time in the first national semifinal.

Minneapolis regional

(5) Colgate vs. (4) Minnesota

Hannah Murphy made 41 saves for Colgate in the loss.