After three seasons with Harvard, Koskenvuo leaves Crimson crease, inks NHL contract with Vancouver

The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks have announced that the club has agreed to terms with Harvard junior goaltender Aku Koskenvuo on a two-year, entry-level contract.

This past season with the Crimson, Koskenvuo posted a record of 8-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and one shutout in 20 games. His eight wins set a new career high.

Appearing in 39 career games with Harvard, Koskenvuo registered a record of 14-16-5 with three shutouts.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Koskenvuo has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2021 Under-18 World Championship, where he was named one of Finland’s top three players, as well as the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Koskenvuo was originally selected by the Canucks in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.