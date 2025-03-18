Clarkson’s Langenegger selected ECAC Hockey goaltender of the year for ’24-25 college hockey season

ECAC Hockey has announced Clarkson’s Ethan Langenegger as the recipient of the Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

The additional finalists for this award were Kyle Chauvette (Union) and Lawton Zacher (Brown).

Langenegger joined the Golden Knights this year as a graduate student transfer and played a critical role in Clarkson ending the season ranked nationally. The Kamloops, B.C., native appeared in 20 contests posting a 13-6-1 record. The netminder totaled 450 saves with a .913 save percentage (third in ECAC) and ended the season with a 2.23 GAA (fourth in ECAC).

Over the course of the season, Langenegger earned two goaltender of the week honors and was goaltender of the month for November. In addition to the ECAC accolades, Langenegger was also selected as a 2025 Hobey Baker Award nominee.

All statistics correspond to the final regular-season statistics in ECAC Hockey play only.