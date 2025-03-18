Colorado College standout Laba forgoes senior season with Tigers, signs NHL deal with Rangers

Colorado College junior forward Noah Laba has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s New York Rangers beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Laba will report to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Laba tied for the CC team lead with 10 goals, tied for second with 26 points and finished fourth in the NCHC with a 57.3 faceoff winning percentage this season. He paced the Tigers with 20 goals and 37 points as a sophomore in 2023-24.

A second-team All-American and NCHC defensive forward of the year following the 2023-24 season, Laba collected 85 points (41 goals, 44 assists) in 100 career games with the Tigers.

Laba assumed a leadership role on the team this season, serving as an alternate captain, and is a three-time distinguished scholar-athlete by the NCHC and member of the league’s all-academic team.

A Northville, Mich., native, Laba was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.