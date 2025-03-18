Longtime New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Umile tabbed 2025 Legend of College Hockey award recipient from Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation has announced its 2025 Legend of College Hockey recipient as Dick Umile from New Hampshire.

Umile guided the Wildcats for 28 seasons at his alma mater from 1990 to 2018, accumulating 596 career wins to rank tenth all-time in career Division I victories. He is one of only eight head coaches to claim 500 wins at one school.

During his illustrious career, Umile molded UNH into one of the top programs in Division I college hockey. He was behind the bench for four Frozen Four appearances, 18 NCAA national tournament appearances, eight Hockey East regular-season championships and two Hockey East playoff titles. His squads recorded 20 or more wins in 20 of his 28 seasons.

Umile coached 31 All-Americans and 12 Hobey Baker top ten finalists, including 1999 Hobey winner Jason Krog. Many of his alumni went on to successful NHL careers including brothers Trevor and James van Riemsdyk, Darren Haydar, Ty Conklin, Bobby Butler and many more.

Among his many accolades, Umile was named coach of the year 11 times, including all-New England honors four times and Hockey East coach of the year six times. He was also tabbed the Spencer Penrose Award winner as national coach of the year for the 1998-99 season.

A native of Melrose, Mass., Umile began his coaching career in the prep ranks in Massachusetts for 10 years before getting an opportunity to join Providence as an assistant coach in 1985. He remained there for three seasons, took on a similar role at UNH for two seasons before being named head coach for the 1990-91 campaign. Umile played three seasons for the Wildcats from 1969 to 1972, accounting for 144 points in 87 games.

Umile will be honored along with this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner at the annual Hobey Baker Award banquet and golf outing this summer in St. Paul, Minn. Banquet and golf information will be available soon by visiting hobeybaker.com.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2025 include:

Top Ten list of candidates: March 19

Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: April 3

Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 11

The 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 11, 2025 during the Frozen Four in St. Louis. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com.