Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 42 – The 2025 Frozen Four is set; here’s how Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Cornell got there

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com have a look at the 2025 Frozen Four in this edition of the PodKaz. But first, they take a look back at the NCAA regionals and opening-night wins by St. Lawrence, Minnesota Duluth and Clarkson.But home ice held in the regional finals, where Wisconsin, Minnesota, Cornell and Ohio State advanced to the Frozen Four in Minneapolis.The Patty Kazmaier Award will be presented on Saturday, and Nicole and Todd give thoughts on the Wisconsin trio named as finalists for the award.

And the episode wraps up with a look at Friday’s semifinals, Ohio State vs. Cornell and Wisconsin vs. Minnesota.

