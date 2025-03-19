Augustine, Boija, Fowler, Tracy announced as four finalists for 2025 Mike Richter Award as top men’s D-I hockey goaltender

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the final four candidates for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

A watch list of 32 was reduced to 10 semifinalists and now, with playoffs underway, the final four have been chosen: Michigan State sophomore Trey Augustine, Maine sophomore Albin Boija, Boston College sophomore Jacob Fowler, and Minnesota State junior Alex Tracy.

The 2024 winner was Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan.

Mike Richter enjoyed a phenomenal playing career, highlighted by 14 seasons with the New York Rangers, leading them to the Stanley Cup in 1994, their first in 54 years. A member of the Hall of Fame, Richter was outstanding on a number of USA Hockey teams, most notably the 1988 Olympic Team, the 1991 Canada Cup Team and as the MVP of the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Richter also played at Wisconsin and earned a degree from Yale.

Trey Augustine, Michigan State

(SO – South Lyon, MI)

Augustine has put Michigan State into Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game against Ohio State with outstanding numbers across the board: 2.02, .927, 18-6-4 and three shutouts for the Spartans. He was named the Big Ten goaltender of the year on Tuesday. MSU is No. 2 in the Pairwise Rankings.

Albin Boija, Maine

(SO – Sundsvall, Sweden)

The resurgence in Maine hockey rides on the shoulders of Boija. The Black Bears take on Northeastern in the Hockey East semifinals on Thursday. Boija boasts a 1.75 GAA (fourth in the nation) and a save percentage of .930. His record is 21-7-6 with four shutouts, leading Maine to No. 3 in the nation Pairwise Rankings.

Jacob Fowler, Boston College

(SO – Melbourne, FL)

The only repeat finalist of the group, Fowler has picked up where he left off last year when he led the Eagles to the NCAA championship game. His 2024-25 stats: 1.64 (2nd in NCAA), .940 (3rd), 24-6-2 with an NCAA-best seven shutouts. BC is No. 1 in the Pairwise Rankings.

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State

(JR – Chicago, IL)

Tracy has led MNSU to the CCHA regular-season title and hopes to add a tournament crown when the Mavericks host St. Thomas in the CCHA final on Friday night. Tracy leads the nation in GAA (1.41) and save percentage (.946). He is 25-8-3, his 25 wins second best in the NCAA.

The winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced on April 11 during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis.