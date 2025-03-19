This Week in ECAC Hockey: Looking at championship weekend, handing out some awards, signing off until ’25-26

The ECAC Hockey championship weekend returned to Lake Placid in 2014 after spending three years at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

The ancestral home of the post-breakup league was loaded with history when the banners returned to the rafters atop Herb Brooks Arena, but the years since the conference’s return equaled the memories of the bygone era before Internet streaming and cell phone video.

The return to the site of the Miracle on Ice’s 1980 Olympic gold medal coincided with the league’s overall parity. There hasn’t been a repeat champion since Union completed a threepeat between 2012-2014, but even the first two titles from that run were spent on the majestic Jersey shoreline.

That stands to reasonably change this year if Cornell can win from its sixth-seeded first round standings finish, but the quirks and peculiarity of an outlier year within ECAC come to a head when the Big Red are joined in the Adirondacks by Quinnipiac, Clarkson and Dartmouth.

Some observations, and then on with the end-of-the-year business:

Quarterfinal Consequences

-The Clarkson-Harvard series became the first quarterfinal series to go the distance since the third-seeded Crimson defeated No. 6 RPI and No. 5 Colgate upended No. 4 Cornell in 2022.

-The two individual overtimes matched this year’s quarterfinal with last year, though both overtimes during last year’s second round occurred during St. Lawrence’s Game 1 win over Colgate. The 3-2 double-OT win then preceded a second 3-2 win.

-The four one-goal games were the most since the 2022 playoff included six different one-goal games in its second round. That wild year also featured five overtime games, two of which went to double overtime.

-There hasn’t been a repeat matchup in the semifinals since Colgate avenged its 2022 loss by beating Quinnipiac in the 2023 semifinals. This year continues that trend.

-There has never been a repeat of all four semifinalists since the league expanded its playoff to four rounds and best-of-three quarterfinal.

The Lerchies, Pt. 2

Our picks for ECAC’s All-Rookie and Third Team all stars were posted last week, so let’s continue our journey through conference honors by naming our top two teams and individual awards for the 2024-2025 season:

Second Team (players are listed alphabetically by school)

F: Dalton Bancroft, Cornell

F: Mason Marcellus, Quinnipiac

F: Brandon Buhr, Union

D: Tristan Sarsland, Clarkson

D: Tommy Bergslund, Colgate

G: Kyle Chauvette, Union

First Team

F: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson

F: Ellis Rickwood, Clarkson

F: Brett Chorske, Colgate

D: Trey Taylor, Clarkson

D: CJ Foley, Dartmouth

G: Lawton Zacher, Brown

Player of the Year: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson

Rookie of the Year: Michael Meumeier, Colgate

Coach of the Year: JF Houle, Clarkson

Now onto the final four with a special look at how each team wins – or doesn’t win – in Lake Placid.

Championship Weekend

Semifinals, held March 21 at Lake Placid’s Herb Brooks Arena (single elimination):

No. 6 Cornell vs. No. 1 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Dartmouth vs. No. 2 Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Championship, held March 22 at Lake Placid’s Herb Brooks Arena (single elimination):

Lowest Remaining Seed vs. Best Remaining Seed, 5 p.m.

Previewing the Semifinalists

No. 1 Quinnipiac

How We Got Here: The regular season champions swept Brown by barely breaking a sweat in either game. Taking a 3-0 lead through the first 47 minutes of the first game led directly into a 4-0 blowout on Saturday, but only two of the eight goals scored occurred on empty nets. Both Victor Czerneckianair and Tyler Borgula scored twice, and Matej Marinov stopped 54 shots, including 34 in the second game.

Last Appearance/Championship: Quinnipiac’s well-documented struggles haven’t produced a Whitelaw Cup since 2016, but the Bobcats are returning to Lake Placid for a fourth consecutive year. Including the 2021 COVID year that ended with St. Lawrence’s trip to Connecticut, they haven’t missed a semifinal since 2019

Why They Win: This year’s postseason points to one of Rand Pecknold’s core tenets regarding controlling the controllables. The entire conversation about the Pairwise Rankings and the team’s inability to win a conference championship dies with a Whitelaw Cup, but this year’s field points more towards the Bobcats than ever before. Nearly every remaining team’s flaw plays into some positive advantage from Quinnipiac’s game: Cornell is within a quarter-goal allowed of the Bobcat defense but scores over a half-goal less per game. Dartmouth scores in bunches but holds a decided disadvantage on special teams, where its 19 percent power play would face one of the best penalty killing units in the country. Clarkson can match Quinnipiac’s numbers but trends towards a top-heavy stat sheet.

Why They Don’t Win: Quinnipiac lost twice to Clarkson, went 1-1-1 against Cornell, and split with Dartmouth after needing overtime to win, 5-4, in New Hampshire. Facing the Big Red in the semifinals was a preseason championship prediction – and might not even get the Bobcats to the championship round.

No. 2 Clarkson

How We Got Here:The Golden Knights eliminated Harvard in three games after the Crimson won Game Two in overtime to force things to Sunday. In Game One, Ryan Bottrill’s goal with less than a minute remaining capped a two-goal, come-from-behind rally, and Ayrton Martino, the league’s scoring champion, sent the third game to overtime with a goal halfway through the third before Luka Sukovic eliminated Harvard.

Last Appearance/Championship: Clarkson returns to Lake Placid for the first time since 2022, but the Golden Knights look considerably different from the program that won the 2019 championship over Cornell. For starters, the two coaches from that game – Casey Jones and Mike Schafer – are both on the Big Red’s bench, and current Clarkson head coach JF Houle was in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors at the time. Still, the second place team in 2020 appears ready to reclaim a mantle established by the five-time champions of the Whitelaw Cup era.

Why They Win: Clarkson’s the lone team capable of matching Quinnipiac on a stat-by-stat basis, and the 23-11-3 Golden Knights didn’t lose to any of the remaining three teams during the regular season. There’s also that pesky 8-5 record in one-goal games that tends to become incredibly important as the playoffs get deeper. Going to one-goal games and two overtime matchups against Harvard is an iron-sharpens-iron situation, and the Quinnipiac/Cornell matchup means Clarkson avoids one team if it advances past the Big Green.

Why They Don’t Win: It’s hard to find a reason why Clarkson won’t at least move to the championship game, but the three-game weekend against Harvard provided extra pressure on the team’s legs. The Golden Knights also pounded the Crimson for 41 shots in the third game but still needed to score a third period goal to force overtime. In each of the previous two games, shot numbers trickled under 30 with around half of the shots blocked by the Harvard defense. Dartmouth

No. 5 Dartmouth

How We Got Here: St. Lawrence bowed out of a single game trip to Thompson Arena before the Big Green closed Messa Rink with a two-game sweep over Union. Two of the three playoff games were largely non-competitive after Dartmouth beat the Saints, 6-2, and eliminated the Garnet Chargers with a 7-2 victory, but the first game in the Capital District was a one-goal, 3-2 win.

Last Appearance/Championship: Last year snapped Dartmouth’s eight-year streak of missing the semifinal round, but the semifinal loss to Cornell prevented the Big Green from making their first championship game since the three-division days of 1980. Of the teams remaining in ECAC, Dartmouth is one of two – the other being Brown – that has never won the league championship, though Vermont hadn’t won the championship before its defection to Hockey East.

Why They Win: Ya gotta believe.

Plenty of folks expected Cornell, Clarkson and Quinnipiac to advance to the ECAC semifinal, but those same folks expected Union or Colgate to qualify over a Dartmouth team that rarely made appearances in the league semifinal. Last year’s team found a way to advance by simply “not losing,” but this year’s team looked decidedly vincible when it lost six-of-eight games and dropped out of the league’s top four spots. The lone wins included, ironically, a win over Cornell after dropping a game to Colgate, but the year ended with get-right games against Brown and Yale. It would appear that those games, plus the three combined wins over Union – including last week’s quarterfinal – straightened things out. Of all the teams remaining, 3.38 goals scored per game and 2.20 goals allowed that puts the Big Green near the top of tilted numbers. Luke Haymes and Sean Chisholm averaged in the conference’s top 10 in goals per game numbers, and nobody averaged more assist per game than Nikita Nikora.

Why They Don’t Win: The Big Green are the only remaining team with a power play under 20 percent, so taking advantage in playoff situations is an absolute must, and while the defense is one of the best in the league, the goaltending numbers don’t readily match save percentages – either current or historical – with others. None of that is a knock against Emmett Croteau, who ranked second in goals against average, or Roan Clarke, but they held two of the five lowest per-game averages in saves.

No. 6 Cornell

How We Got Here: Cornell beat Yale at home, 5-1, in the ECAC Opening Round before sweeping travel partner Colgate, 4-1 and 3-0, on the road.

Last Appearance/Championship: Last year’s defending champion returns to Lake Placid with the Whitelaw Cup still nestled in its grasp. This is the Big Red’s seventh appearance at Herb Brooks Arena since the tournament relocated, and the 13-time champions are bidding for their 25th championship game appearance. Six of those championships occurred after the postseason championship trophy was named after former commissioner Robert Whitelaw, and this year gives them an opportunity to become the fifth team – and second Cornell team – to repeat as postseason champions since RPI’s consecutive titles occurred around the schism with Hockey East.

Why They Win: The Big Red’s 16-10-6 record includes an 8-3-1 stretch that started after losing consecutive games to Dartmouth and St. Lawrence. Three of their four shutouts occurred in the last month, and one iced Colgate in the second game of the ECAC quarterfinal series. Since heading to Brown and Yale for a six-point weekend, a 35-6 scoring advantage in wins produced five goals per game and a .857 goals against average in wins.

Why They Don’t Win: None of those wins were against teams in the top six of the league until the playoff trip to Colgate, and the performances against teams either in the semifinal or the top four ended without an outright win: Dartmouth (6-1), Clarkson (3-3, shootout win), Union (4-1), Clarkson (3-1), Union (4-1)

The Last Word

As always, a special thank you to everyone who read our pages during the year, and an even more specific thank you to the coaches, players, communications folks and off-ice support staff who tolerated the incessant emails over the course of the season. I appreciate the time and energy that pushes this machine forward, and you’re all a part of the momentum.

I’ll once again miss the Frozen Four this year for family reasons – I didn’t want to travel home on Sunday when it’s my daughter’s fourth birthday – but I wanted to sincerely mention my family’s overall sacrifice during this season. Anyone with kids understands the difficulty associated with walking out of the house while your child stands in the window, at least.

Since this is predominantly my goodbye, I’ll offer a sincere thank you to everyone that made this year possible. This is a great community, our community, and I’m proud to associate with it. I hope this year, as always, is a reprieve from the world and the stress of living in it. Hug your children and share those moments with your loved ones. Take some time for yourself, and I hope we reconvene in the fall when the new season starts.

As for me, it’s onto an offseason and a world where I’m back to being Mrs. Rubin’s Mr. Rubin.

Enjoy your offseason and enjoy good health and great times.

With love and respect,

Your Friendly Neighborhood ECAC Writer