This Week in Atlantic Hockey America: Holy Cross, Bentley meet this weekend for conference title, NCAA tournament automatic bid

After three rounds of playoffs, the Atlantic Hockey America tournament is down to the final two teams: Holy Cross and Bentley.

They will play a single game on Saturday in Worcester, Mass., for the title and the right to represent the league in the NCAA tournament.

Previewing the finals

No. 3 Bentley at No. 1 Holy Cross

It’s 2006 all over again. That was the last time these teams met in the finals, and the only other time Bentley got this far.

The Falcons have won a program-best 22 games and are on a four-game winning streak, allowing a total of two goals over that span. Goaltender Connor Hasley has posted 11 shutouts so far this season, one way from the all-time record of 12 set by former Niagara goalie and current Mercyhurst assistant coach Greg Gardner in 1999-2000. Gardner played in 41 games that season; Hasley has appeared in 34 so far.

Bentley features two first-team all-conference players in forward Ethan Leyh (16-22-38) and defenseman Nick Bochen (8-19-27).

Hasley, a third-team all-star, is the main reason why the Falcons have allowed the fewest goals per game in the league (2.03).

Holy Cross is led by two first-team all-stars: forward Liam McLinskey and goaltender Thomas Gale. Defenseman Mack Oliphant (second team) and forward Matt Kursonis (all-rookie) were also recognized.

McLinskey is the repeat Player of the Year in Atlantic Hockey America, putting up 51 points so far. Gale has 24 wins this season in net, a school record.

Holy Cross boasts the top power play (23.7%) and penalty kill (90.4%) in the conference. The Crusaders PK is tied with Boston College for best in Division I.

As good as the Crusaders have been this season, they might have been even better. Holy Cross doesn’t have graduate programs, which means players looking for a fifth year due to the pandemic had to go elsewhere. Jack Ricketts has 28 points for Quinnipiac this season, and former teammates Tyler Ghirardosi and Matt Guerra each put up 19 points at Sacred Heart.

Bentley and Holy Cross met three times this season, with the Crusaders posting a pair of wins.

Awards season, final edition

Here is our final set of award winners. The league has published its finalists and winners, as voted by the coaches. The official AHA winners are in bold.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

2024-25 Finalists:

Mac Gadowsky, So., D, Army West Point

Thomas Gale, Sr., G, Holy Cross

Liam McLinskey, Sr., F, Holy Cross

Our pick: McLinskey, who again leads the league in scoring (23-28-51). He’s the only player to win Atlantic Hockey POTY twice.

FORWARD OF THE YEAR

2024-25 Finalists

Ethan Leyh, Gr., F, Bentley

Liam McLinskey, Sr., F, Holy Cross

Matthew Wilde, So., F, RIT

Our pick: McLinskey, who leads the league in goals (23) and assists (28)

BEST DEFENSEMAN

2024-25 Finalists

Mac Gadowsky, So., D, Army West Point

Nick Bochen, Gr., D, Bentley

Mack Oliphant, Jr., D, Holy Cross

Our pick: Gadowsky, who is leads the nation in goals by a defenseman (16).

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

2024-25 Finalists

Connor Hasley, Jr., G, Bentley

Thomas Gale, Sr., G, Holy Cross

Ajeet Gundarah, Fr., G, Sacred Heart

Our pick: Gundarah, who leads the conference in save percentage (.936) and GAA (1.90).

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

2024-25 Finalists

Jack Ivey, Fr., F, Army West Point

Trevor Hoskin, Fr., F, Niagara

Ajeet Gundarah, Fr., G, Sacred Heart

Our pick: Hoskin, a Calgary draft pick, who is currently tied with BU’s Cole Hutson for most points by a freshman (27).

COACH OF THE YEAR

2024-25 Finalists

Brian Riley, Army

Andy Jones, Bentley

Bill Riga, Holy Cross

Our pick: Riley. It’s not a sentimental pick. All three finalists did an amazing job not just for this season, but for the past several years. Jones and Riga took struggling programs and turned them into contenders. But I think the best job this season was by Riley, whose team was under a microscope all season, Riley’s last. Picked to finish tenth, the Black Knights endured a nine-game losing streak in the middle of the season, and then proceeded to go 12-5-2 the rest of the way, earning a bye and then upsetting Niagara in the quarterfinals before giving Holy Cross all it could handle in their semifinal series.

With gratitude

This is my last column of the season, my 26th at USCHO.com and my 19th covering Atlantic Hockey.

This is where I thank the editors, coaches, players and SIDs that have given me their time and attention this season. It’s also where I thank my family for tolerating me during hockey season and continuing to encourage me to continue writing.

This time, I also want to thank a pair of coaches that are moving on — Brian Riley and Eric Lang. I have known both since I started covering the league in 2006, and I am forever grateful for the hours I have spent talking with them, gathering their insights and sometimes just talking about life. I’ve had some health challenges this season and felt comfortable sharing that with them. They were positive and encouraging as always.

Brian is retiring, and I wish him the best in whatever the future holds. Lang will land on his feet at a school that will be very lucky to have him. Eric learned from some of the best: Gary Wright at AIC, and Riley, with whom Lang worked as an assist for four seasons before taking the AIC job.

I hope our paths cross again.

And thank you, dear reader. The season isn’t over yet. I’ll see some of you in St. Louis in a few weeks. Until then, enjoy the hockey to come.