Union junior blueliner Prokop forgoes senior season, signs NHL deal with Maple Leafs

The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday that the team has signed Union junior defenseman John Prokop to a one-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

He will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout.

Prokop posted 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Union this season. The Wausau, Wis., native skated in 107 career games with Union, posting 85 points (20 goals, 65 assists).

In addition, Prokop was named to the ECAC Hockey all-academic team (2022-23), All-America East second team (2023-24) and ECAC Hockey first team (2023-24).