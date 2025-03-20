On a bonus episode of the PodKaz from the Frozen Four in Minneapolis, Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com chat with players from three of the four teams.

Ohio State junior defender Emma Peschel discusses the Buckeyes’ search for a second consecutive NCAA championship.

Ashley Messier, a senior defender, talks about Cornell returning to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.

And Minnesota freshman defender Chloe Primerano shares how the Gophers are preparing to play the Frozen Four at home.

Ohio State plays Cornell at 4 p.m. Central on Friday, with Wisconsin vs. Minnesota to follow at 7:30 p.m. Central. Both semifinal games stream on ESPN+.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].

