Clarkson to play for ECAC Hockey playoff title, defeats Dartmouth in conference semifinals behind Langenegger’s 25 saves, five players with two-point nights

By
-
Clarkson defeated Dartmouth Friday night and will meet Cornell in the ECAC Hockey title game Saturday night (photo: Clarkson Athletics).

Clarkson goaltender Ethan Langenegger made 25 saves and five Golden Knights players finished with two-point games as Clarkson defeated Dartmouth 4-1 in the second ECAC Hockey semifinal Friday night from Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Tristan Sarsland, Trey Taylor and Ayrton Martino all recorded a goal and an assist and Ryan Bottrill added a goal in the win.

Ellis Rockwood and Ryan Richardson each chipped in two assists for Clarkson.

For the Big Green, John Fusco broke Langenegger’s shutout bid at 15:32 of the third period and goalie Roan Clarke finished with 11 saves.

Saturday night, it will be Clarkson and Cornell playing for the ECAC Hockey championship and NCAA tournament automatic bid.

