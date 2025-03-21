Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey standout Kraemer wins Julie Chu Rookie of the Year honors for ‘24-25 campaign

Minnesota Duluth freshman forward Caitlin Kraemer has been chosen by the nation’s assistant coaches as the winner of the 2025 Julie Chu Rookie of the Year Award.

Kraemer had 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points this season, finishing third in scoring for the Bulldogs. She had seven goals on the power play and added two short-handed goals and four game winners. UMD advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals where their season ended in a 1-0 loss to Cornell.

Kraemer is the first Minnesota Duluth player to win this national award.

“We are incredibly proud of Caitlin for being named the national rookie of the year,” said UMD coach Laura Schuler in a statement. “It is an incredible honor that truly reflects her hard work, dedication, and natural talent. Caitlin is not only a standout player but also a student of the game, constantly pushing herself to learn and grow. Her speed, power, skill, and deep understanding of the game set her apart as one of the best in NCAA hockey. Off the ice, Caitlin is an amazing teammate—funny, caring, and always easy to connect with. Our team loves her, and her positive energy and leadership truly make her a joy to be around.

“This recognition is just the beginning for Caitlin, and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

The WCHA rookie of the year was chosen WCHA’s rookie of the month three times and was the WCHA rookie of the week four times. Kraemer had two or more points in eight games, including her first collegiate hat trick on Nov. 30 against Vermont.

Kraemer, the all-time leading scorer for Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team, compiled 37 goals in 32 games played for a total of 53 points as a U-18 national team member. She helped Canada’s U-18 squads to a bronze medal in the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where she scored a tournament-high 10 goals for a second-consecutive season after leading the tournament in scoring and Canada to a gold medal in the 2023 U18 Canada IIHF World Championship.

The runner-up for this year’s award was Connecticut’s Claire Murdoch, a freshman forward from Toronto.

The Julie Chu Rookie of the Year is chosen by a vote of the NCAA Division I schools’ assistant coaches, with one vote per staff. The award is named after the former Harvard and U.S. Olympic standout who recorded 93 points as a freshman during the 2003-04 season, en route to a career in which she set an NCAA record with 284 career points. The names on the ballot are each conference’s rookie of the year.