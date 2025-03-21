NCAA D-III Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal Preview: Geneseo v. Aurora

The sole representative from the west that will be hosting a quarterfinal game is Aurora who earned the right with a 3-2 win over Wisconsin Eau-Claire in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Their opponent from the east is the newly crowned champions of the UCHC, Geneseo, who punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over the MAC champions, Stevenson. Both teams feature explosive offensive talent so if you are looking for some goal production on Saturday, this is probably the game to see some crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

“We are looking forward to playing in Chicago,” stated Geneseo head coach Chris Schultz. “Two high powered offenses should make this entertaining for all. We are focusing on our game and being great at it on Saturday.”

Geneseo brings an experienced roster deep wit playoff experience including senior forwards Peter Morgan ((14G – 20A – 34 Pts; +9), Zach Purcell (17G – 12A – 29 Pts; +23) and Cooper Fensterstock (6G – 12A – 18 Pts; +14) along with defenseman Diarmad DiMurro (2G – 13A – 15 Pts; +17) and goaltender Adam Harris (20 GP – 2.41 goals-against average – .919 save percentage) In the win over Stevenson, Morgan opened the scoring while Purcell netted the eventual game -winner with DiMurro picking up a pair of assists and Harris recording twenty-nine saves.

The host Spartans also have some big offensive tools in the form of NCHA All-Star Hassan Akl (13G – 39A – 52 Pts; +28) and the conference Rookie of the Year, Landry Schmuck (30G – 13A – 43 Pts; +28). Junior defenseman Juliano Santalucia (9G – 21A – 30 Pts; +19) is a key player at both ends of the ice while senior goaltender JaCob Mucitelli (23 GP – 2.35 goals-against average – .916 save percentage – 1 shutout) has been a fixture in the crease for the Spartans this season. In last week’s win over the BluGolds, Santalucia scored one goal, while Schmuuck chipped in with an assist and Mucitelli made twenty-four saves to help Aurora advance to the quarterfinals.

This game should be exciting, fast-paced and with enough scoring to keep any hockey fan fully engaged. Puck drop is set for Saturday, March 22 at 7 PM at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois. The winner of this contest will face the winner of the Trine v. Hobart game in a semifinal next weekend at the Frozen Four.