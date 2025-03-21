NCAA D-III Men’s ice Hockey Quarterfinal Preview: Hamilton v. Curry

The only quarterfinal game that does note feature an east v. west matchup will be played on Saturday when top-seed Curry hosts Hamilton. The Colonels received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the tournament while Hamilton traveled to Maine where they defeated UNE by a 4-2 score to advance to the quarterfinal round for just the second time in program history. While both teams feature skilled offensive talent, this game will likely turn on the ability for either team to solve two of the nation’s best goaltenders in Curry’s Shane Soderwall and Hamilton’s Charlie Archer.

“It was great to get the bye,” stated Curry head coach Peter Roundy. “We took advantage of the extra time to rest and get ready for Saturday. Earning the opportunity to play a home game in the NCAA quarterfinals is very special for our team as it is the first time in program history. Our fans have been very supportive all year and playing such a big game in front of them is something we are really looking forward to.”

Soderwall, the CNE Player and Goaltender of the Year, has been nothing short of sensational all season long for the Colonels. He enters Saturday’s matchup having played in twenty-six games with a paltry 1.47 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and eight shutouts while posting a 23-3-0 record in goal. Last year’s quarterfinal round saw Soderwall make and NCAA record 98 saves in a 4-3 quadruple overtime loss to eventual champion Hobart so the sophomore sensation will be looking for a better result on home ice on Saturday.

A balanced group of forwards includes senior Eelis Laaksonen (14G – 11A – 25 Pts; +20), junior Manny Cabral (9G – 14A – 23 Pts; +18), junior Gage Dill (6G – 15A – 21 Pts; +10) and first=year Karim Gayfullin ((11G – 10A – 21 Pts; +18). Laaksonen his also particularly effective at the face-off dot where puck possession may be an important element in determining a winner on Saturday.

Hamilton boasts the NESCAC Player of the Year in forward Luke Tchor as well as the Defensive Player of the year in senior goaltender Charlie Archer. Archer stopped twenty-one shots in the UNE victory and saw strong defensive support from seniors William Neault and James Philpott, as well as sophomore Ryan Sordillo.

“I really love the way our team is playing right now,” said Hamilton head coach Rob Haberbusch. “Single elimination hockey is a different animal and we’ve just about seen it all by now. We are excited for the game.”

Coach Roundy noted, ”we have a mature group who continuously improved over the course of the season. We are focused on staying in the moment and enjoying the journey. Hamilton has had a great season. They are a well-coached, structured and skilled team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Frozen Four.”

Saturday’s game will be played at the Canton Ice House in Canton, Massachusetts with the opening face-off slated for a 3 PM start.