St. Norbert hockey standout Carter Hottmann ‘peaking at right time’

Carter Hottmann is used to trips to the NCAA Division III tournament with St. Norbert.

This year marks his third time going with the Green Knights. And the feeling never gets old.

“It’s a very special opportunity,” Hottmann said. “I’ve made it three out of my four years and making it my senior year with this group of guys is even more special because of the relationships we’ve built.”

Hottmann and the No. 3 Green Knights (24-5-1) are headed into the national quarterfinal round Saturday against sixth-ranked Utica (22-4-2) on the road. The winner moves on to the Frozen Four. It’s a matchup worthy of the tourney, without question, as the two programs have combined for more than 1,000 wins.

And while a team must prepare for an opponent, St. Norbert has to focus on itself as well.

“We can only control what we can control,” Hottmann said. “We have to do our best to sharpen up our details. It’s a special moment playing in the tournament. Everyone is putting a lot of heart into it.”

For Hottmann, he’s having a strong senior year, He has 11 goals and 13 assists, ranking third on the team in points behind Logan Dombrowsky (50) and Liam Fraser (43). He credits those two for his own success.

“I think I’m starting to peak at the right time and I’m playing with two of the best in the nation. That has helped quite a bit,” Hottmann said. “And the whole team is playing well and doing things the right way. And that’s leading to my success, too.”

Hottmann’s goal total is a career high in college. His assist mark matches a career high.

Growing up in Wisconsin, hockey was something he always played. But he’s also a former football and lacrosse player, and really, the direction he ultimately went in came down to a big decision.

“I had some injuries in football in high school and I had to pick a stick in terms of hockey or lacrosse. I ended up choosing hockey,” Hottmann said.

He played in the NAHL for the Janesville Jets and then chose St. Norbert because of its tradition of success, which includes five national championships.

“Every kid dreams of playing D-I and going pro, but when St. Norbert reached out, I gave it a shot,” Hottmann said. “They have the qualities of a Division I program and a super rich history. I toured the campus and that was a big selling point for me.”

He hasn’t looked back, establishing himself as one of the program’s better players Looking back, he knows it was the right decision.

“This is a connected group. We’re best buddies and brothers,” Hottmann said. “We’re all on the same boat, pulling the same rope. We’re working together to do what we need to do to be successful.”

St. Norbert started the year 12-0, looking like a national championship contender out of the gate, but did hit a rough patch after that, dropping four in a row before getting back on track. The Green Knights enter the weekend unbeaten in their last 11.

“It was good for us to start 12-0. The rough patch took us by surprise, but we got back to the details and doing what we were in the first half. That’s what is driving our success now. The learning curve we experienced helped us as a team overall.”

St. Norbert plays in one of the nation’s top conferences, with four teams nationally ranked in the USCHO.com Top 15 and three of them are still playing hockey. The Green Knights beat rival Adrian to win the NCHA crown.

To say St. Norbert has been battle-tested is an understatement.

“You have to tip your cap to our conference,” Hottmann said. “We have three teams in the tournament and Adrian could have been another. It’s really special to do what we’ve done this year, to go back-to-back as conference champs.”

St. Norbert has been close to the Frozen Four during Hottmann’s time at the school. This year, the Green Knights hope to get over the hump. As for this run for Hottmann over the last four years, he’s thankful for it.

“I couldn’t do it without my coaches, teammates and family being in my corner. All the props to them,” Hottmann said. “I’ve worked to be the best I can be on and off the ice and have worked my tail off for these types of moments. It’s very special to be on this team.”