‘Statement game’ for Minnesota State as Mavericks double up St. Thomas on home ice to capture third Mason Cup playoff title in four years

MANKATO, Minn. -– Last time Josh Groll scored a goal in a Mason Cup final, it didn’t count.

Groll’s overtime goal in the Mason Cup final against Bemidji State in 2022 was infamously overturned, despite the fact that the trophy had already been presented to his Minnesota State team and both teams were in their locker rooms.

In 2025, however, the Mavericks’ captain would not be denied. Groll’s empty netter with 43 seconds left in the game sealed the deal for Minnesota State and helped the Mavericks defeat St. Thomas 4-2 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.

“Thankfully our team was in a really good spot and it didn’t necessarily matter if I scored or not, since (Evan Murr) scored the game-winner right before me, there was no pressure this time to make sure it counted, and it felt great,” said Groll, a fifth-year senior who celebrated with junior Adam Eisiele in a unique way after raising the cup at the end of the game. “I mean, having Eisle hold me up like Simba in front of the crowd was pretty cool. Saluting the crowd was fun, and having the relief after scoring was great, especially in a tight moment of the playoffs where people were gripping their sticks a little bit.”

Groll’s goal helped Minnesota State (27-8-3) win their third Mason Cup trophy in four years, but it was Murr who had scored the game-winner midway through the third period. He broke a 2-2 deadlock with a cannon of a slapshot that beat St. Thomas goaltender Jake Sibell from the blue line.

“We had tried to do a faceoff play where we switched sides there, me and (fellow defenseman Ralfs) Bergmanis, but I was just trying to get pucks on net. We had a lot of bodies there in front and when I eventually picked my head up, I saw it was heading in line and the goalie didn’t see it coming. We had good net-front presence there and it was a special moment,” said Murr.

Minnesota State came into Friday’s game knowing they were in the tournament no matter what, thanks in part to the fact that St. Thomas is not eligible for the tournament this season. Despite the fact that it wasn’t really a “win-or-go-home” game for either team, there was a clear desire for both teams to give it all they had. Minnesota State was playing for yet another trophy after a disappointing season in 2023-24 in which they failed to win one.

“This was a statement game for us, especially going into next week and not winning it last year. It was something that stung for us,” Groll said. “It meant everything to us to win this and show up for our fans. It didn’t matter if we were playing next week or not, this game was everything for us and we hope it showed up on the ice.”

Meanwhile, the Tommies (19-14-5) were playing to win their first trophy at the Division I level.

“I thought it was a really good hockey game today,” St. Thomas coach Rico Blasi said. “I said it earlier in the week, games like that, you have to get some bounces. Obviously, you have to work for your bounces, but I thought our team worked for our chances to get some bounces that go our way. And their team got their bounces. So hats off to them, I know they’ll play well in the NCAA tournament and I wish them the best of luck.”

The Tommies actually scored first on Friday night, breaking a scoreless tie with Matthew Gleason’s second-period goal beating MSU goaltender Alex Tracy with a nice wrist shot past his blocker.

“I think it was a big confidence boost for our squad,” St. Thomas captain Lucas Wahlin said of scoring first. “I would say that was our goal coming out. They obviously came out the first 10 minutes and gave us their best, props to them, but we punched back the rest of the 10 minutes in the first and ended up getting the first goal of the game, which was huge for us. That was what we were looking for.“

St. Thomas’ lead didn’t last long. Four minutes later, the Mavericks’ Luigi Benincasa went bar-down to tie the on a power play. They took a 2-1 lead minutes later thanks to forward Kaden Bohlsen. Sibell had gone to the ice to make a save on an initial attempt by Zach Krajnik. However, he wasn’t able to corral the puck and couldn’t get back up in time to stop Bohlsen from pouting it in the back of a nearly open net.

The Tommies sent it to intermission tied with their own power play goal.

After Will Hillman was whistled for interference, Liam Malmquist–the CCHA’s leading scorer–netted a fantastic goal when he skated from one dot to the other in front of the net and buried a wrist shot past Tracy.

Minnesota State coach Luke Strand that despite giving up a lead near the end of the second period, he wasn’t worried about his team’s mentality.

“Going down 1-0 was probably good for us in some regard, to give us a good push,” said Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand. “St. Thomas did a great job. They’re a dangerous team that plays the right way, and they played good hockey. Going into the third, there was a neat feeling in the room. There was zero panic. We were comfortable where we were in the game. I don’t think you take moments like this for granted, and that’s a tribute to this group. And a big shoutout to our staff, because they were prepared for anything that happened.”

Tracy, the CCHA’s player of the year who is a finalist and semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award and Hobey Baker Award, respectively, finished the game with 29 saves. Sibell, a senior, made 31 saves for St. Thomas.

The Mavericks will now await their NCAA tournament fate, where they’ll likely be a No. 4 seed and will play against one of the nation’s top teams. Where they go and who they play is undecided, but the Mavericks aren’t too worried about those details at the moment.

“I think we’re in a great spot going into next week. Our conference is such a hard league, everyone plays so hard every night, we play such a heavy game, it’s playoff hockey any night we play, whether it’s October, January or March, it’s always going to be that way,” Groll said. “I think we’re ready for a game in the regional tournament. We’re playing playoff hockey and every little mistake matters. That’s our brand. We limit mistakes and capitalize on other teams’. We’re in a great spot and ready to play next week.”