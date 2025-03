The NHL’s New York Islanders have signed Colorado College junior forward Gleb Veremyev to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Veremyev, a native of Sayreville, N.J., tallied 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 37 games during the 2024-25 season with the Tigers.

In 88 games over three seasons for CC, the undrafted Veremyev accumulated 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists).