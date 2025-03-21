Wisconsin’s McNaughton recognized as winner of 2024-25 Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced that Wisconsin sophomore Ava McNaughton has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.

McNaughton has guided the top-ranked Badgers (36-1-2) into the NCAA Frozen Four this weekend in Minneapolis. She leads the NCAA in goals/against average (1.17), wins (34), and winning percentage (.946). Her save percentage of .947 is second in the NCAA, as are her eight shutouts.

Combining her two seasons in Madison, she has played 62 games with an overall record of 54-4-2 with 13 shutouts. Her other two-year numbers of note: 1.28 and .943. Quarterfinal winners against Clarkson (4-1), McNaughton and the Badgers have a semifinal date with Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The two teams last met in the WCHA championship game where Wisconsin prevailed 4-3.

In addition to McNaughton, the other finalists for the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award were Cornell sophomore Annelies Bergmann and Minnesota Duluth sophomore Ève Gascon.