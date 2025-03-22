Clarkson’s Martino chosen ECAC Hockey player of the year, Colgate’s Neumeier best rookie, Golden Knights’ Houle top coach

ECAC Hockey has announced its 2024-25 season awards.

Clarkson’s Ayrton Martino has been named player of the year Award for the 2024-25 season.

In 22 conference games, Martino led the league with 21 goals and added 17 assists for an incredible 38-point season. Seven of the senior’s goals were game winners and another three came as a hat trick. Averaging 1.73 points per game and ending the season with an impressive plus-18 rating overall (second in ECAC), Martino found himself at the top of most league stats throughout the season. He helped the Golden Knights secure second place in the regular season.

Colgate’s Michael Neumeier won the rookie of the year award for the 2024-25 season.

A unanimous decision for the ECAC all-rookie team, Neumeier was an asset to Colgate’s defensive front this season. Neumeier appeared in 21 league games, totaling five goals and 10 assists. He notched two game-winning goals and ended the season with an impressive plus-12 rating (ranking eighth in the ECAC).

Clarkson’s Trey Taylor is the best defensive defenseman for the second straight season.

The junior captain for the Golden Knights had a huge season, scoring six goals and 12 assists. He ended the season as Clarkson’s top scoring defenseman, with half of Taylor’s goals being converted on power-play opportunities. In front of the net, he ended the season sixth in the ECAC with 38 blocked shots.

Quinnipiac’s Jack Ricketts has been named the best defensive forward for the 2024-25 season.

Ricketts joined the Bobcats this year as a graduate student and had an impressive goal-scoring season, notching 14 goals (second in the ECAC) and five assists. He shone during the power play, and four of his goals came with the man advantage.

Clarkson’s JF Houle is the recipient of the Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award for the 2024-25 season.

After returning to his alma mater, in his first season, Houle has made a tremendous impact on the Golden Knights’ season. After coaching various teams in the AHL, most recently being the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens affiliate), Houle brought his skills and knowledge from this high level of play back to the bench in Potsdam.

He effectively led the Golden Knights to a second-place finish in the ECAC regular season and a consistent national ranking nearly every week. Clarkson secured a first-week bye in the playoffs and will compete for the ECAC championship in Lake Placid this weekend.

Previously, Clarkson’s Ethan Langenegger was announced as goaltender of the year.

All statistics correspond to the final regular-season statistics in ECAC Hockey play only.