Ondrej Psenicka figured in on all three Cornell goals by scoring one and assisting on two as the Big Red defeated Clarkson 3-1 to win the ECAC Hockey tournament Saturday afternoon at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Cornell goaltender Ian Shane made 27 saves for the win between the pipes.

Nick DeSantis had a goal and an assist and Ryan Walsh also scored for Cornell. Jonathan Castagna chipped in two assists.

Erik Bargholtz tallied Clarkson’s goal and goalie Ethan Langenegger made 21 saves.