Lund leaves Northeastern after junior season, signs NHL contract with Sharks

Northeastern junior forward Cam Lund has signed a standard entry-level contract with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

Lund, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., served as an alternate captain in his third season with the Huskies in 2024-25.

During his career, Lund appeared in 107 games for Northeastern, recording 36 goals and 57 assists for 93 points. Additionally, he helped Northeastern claim back-to-back Beanpot championships and the program’s first trip to the Hockey East semifinals since 2019.

Lund was named a Hockey East third team all-star following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and was also named to the Hockey East all-rookie team in 2022-23. He’s a two-time Hobey Baker nominee and a semifinalist for the 73rd Walter Brown award, awarded to the best American-born college hockey player in New England.

In his junior campaign, Lund tallied 40 points in just 37 games played, ranking him among the top 20 in the country. He collected a team-high 18 goals and 22 assists, all marking career highs. Lund also concluded the 2024-25 season with 174 shots (fourth in the NCAA), 19 blocks and a team-high four power-play goals.

The Sharks drafted Lund in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.