Trine hockey team making history and driven to continue NCAA tourney run

This hockey journey for Trine has been interesting to say the least.

The Thunder won only six games in the inaugural 2017-18 campaign. That win total improved by four games the following year.

Three years in, Trine recorded its first winning season, picking up 13 victories, The Thunder won only five games the next year, though the pandemic impacted that season.

But over the last four seasons, the Thunder have won 18 or more games and are in the midst of their second straight year of 20 or more wins. In fact, with 21 wins this season, the Thunder have set a new program record.

Not to mention the Thunder (21-6-2) are in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time, and have reached the second round where they will face top-ranked Hobart (26-1-1) tonight for the right to go to the Frozen Four.

It’s been a heck of a ride so far.

“For four years, we’ve been grinding every year,” senior Bobby Price said. “It’s nice to get here (to the tournament). It’s satisfying, but it’s also not satisfying because the job isn’t done.”

Junior Sam Antenucci agrees while adding that everyone would have been on board for a tourney run had they been told that would be the case before the season began.

“If you told us in August that everything we did would lead to March, everyone would have been all for it,” Antenucci said. “It’s been something to look forward to, but there is also more work to be done.”

Trine advanced last weekend with a 4-1 win over Oswego in its NCAA tourney debut, and now the Thunder face its biggest test ever as it takes on the nation’s best team. The Thunder come into the game ranked seventh in the nation in the USCHO.com poll.

Their success is hardly a surprise.

“The biggest thing is our mentality,” Price said. “It’s the next guy up, no matter who it is. Everyone is always ready to play. Everyone is buying into our systems and working hard.”

A rock solid commitment hasn’t hurt either.

“It’s the commitment to playing together and the commitment to win,” Antenucci said. “And our defensive details have gotten us to this point, too.”

Trine averages 3.6 goals per game and utilizes a balanced attack where 14 players have scored at least three goals. Logan Furstenau leads the way with 11 and has also dished out 10 assists. Alexander Babich is team’s leader in assists, tallying 18, and Michael DiPietra is right behind him with 17.

Price and Antenucci have been key contributors well. Price has tallied six goals and seven assists. Antenucci has recorded nine goals and 12 assists.

“This is one of the lowest scoring teams we’ve had, but at the same time, we are a great defensive team,” Antenucci said. “We are committed to the details of the defensive zone, blocking shots, and we get great goaltending performances from guys who can take over the net when needed.”

Kyle Kozma and Cristian Wong-Ramos have both logged more than 600 minutes in goal. Ronnie Petrucci has played nearly 500 minutes. The three have combined for more 588 saves.

One thing that has played a role in Trine’s success is the Thunder are battle tested. The NCHA consistently had four nationally ranked teams this season and three are in the NCAA tournament.

“You have opponents who are at the top of their game and that forces you to play at the top of yours,” Antenucci said. “If you can raise your game to the level you need to beat top teams in the conference, you can raise it to beat anyone in the country.”

Regardless of how the tourney plays out for Trine, its historic season has provided a huge boost to the profile of the program – to the point where the national tourney is now the expectation.

“It’s a stepping stone for us,” Price said. “Coming here now, you know going in the goal is to get to the national tournament.”