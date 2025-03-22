Wisconsin’s Casey O’Brien named winner of 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as top player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey

MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin fifth-year forward Casey O’Brien was announced as the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner on Saturday, March 22.

The ceremony took place at the McNamara Alumni Center as part of the women’s Frozen Four weekend hosted by the University of Minnesota. O’Brien is the 28th winner of the award and the sixth winner from the University of Wisconsin, joining Ann-Renée Desbiens (2017), Brianna Decker (2012), Meghan Duggan (2011), Jessie Vetter (2009) and Sara Bauer (2006).

An award of The USA Hockey Foundation, the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is annually presented to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey. Selection criteria includes outstanding individual and team skills, sportsmanship, performance in the clutch, personal character, competitiveness and a love of hockey. Consideration is also given to academic achievement and civic involvement.

The award is named in honor of the late Patty Kazmaier, a four-year varsity letter-winner and All-Ivy League honoree for the Princeton University women’s ice hockey team from 1981-82 through 1985-86. An accomplished athlete who excelled in ice hockey, field hockey and lacrosse, Patty Kazmaier-Sandt died on Feb. 15, 1990 at the age of 28 following a long struggle with a rare blood disease.

O’Brien was selected from a group of three finalists that included junior defender Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin) and junior forward Laila Edwards (Wisconsin). It was just the second time in history that the finalists were all from the same team.

A two-time National Champion and a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award last year, O’Brien was named WCHA Forward of the Year and Player of the Year this season. She was a first-team All-American selection in 2024 and repeated that accomplishment this season. She leads the country with 88 points and 62 assists.

Those numbers are among the best this sport has ever seen. Her 88 points tie her with Jenny Potter (2003) and Alex Carpenter (2016) for seventh most in NCAA history. Her 62 assists are the third-most ever, trailing only Natalie Darwitz (2005) and Jennifer Botterill (2003).

It has been a record-breaking season for the Milton, Massachusetts, native and team co-captain. She set a new Wisconsin record for points in a season with her goal in the national semifinal on Friday, surpassing Meghan Duggan’s 87 points.

In the past few weeks, O’Brien has also set her program’s record for both career points (274) and career assists (177). She set a school record for assists in a season with 62, breaking her previous school record of 50 set last season. She also passed Mike Eaves to become the highest point scorer in Badger hockey history – men or women.

The Wisconsin forward also has four game-winning goals, two shorthanded goals and a faceoff winning percentage north of 60 — all while taking just one penalty. Her 527 faceoff wins lead the WCHA and rank second best in the country.

With O’Brien as co-captain, this season Wisconsin has been ranked atop our poll since the second poll of the season on September 30. They are also statistically the best team, ranking first in team offense, team defense, power play and penalty kill. She has led them to their third straight national championship and O’Brien will be playing for her third national title.