After 10 seasons, 227-119-35 overall record, 2016 national championship, Berry not returning behind North Dakota bench

North Dakota announced on Sunday evening that Brad Berry, who just completed his 10th season behind the Fighting Hawks bench, will not return next season.

Dane Jackson will serve as the interim head coach.

“Coach Berry has had a tremendous decade run at his alma mater,” said UND director of athletics Bill Chaves in a statement. “Not many coaches win a national title and he’s one of a very few. His time will be cherished, but today was the right time to move in a new direction for UND hockey.”

Berry guided North Dakota to 10 winning seasons, amassing a 227-119-35 overall record to rank fourth all-time in program history in wins. He also captured five NCHC Penrose Cups, one NCHC Frozen Faceoff crown, five NCAA tournament appearances and became the first and only head coach in NCAA Division I men’s hockey history to win a national title in his first season in 2015-16.

This past season, North Dakota lost in the NCHC semifinals to eventual champion Western Michigan and didn’t qualify for the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 21-15-2 record (14-9-1 NCHC).

The national search for the program’s next head coach will commence immediately.