NHL’s Rangers ink Northeastern blueliner Dorrington, who leaves Huskies after three seasons

The NHL’s New York Rangers have announced that the team has agreed to terms with Northeastern junior defenseman Jackson Dorrington on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Dorrington will report to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

Dorrington tallied two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 37 games for Northeastern this season.

In three collegiate seasons, the North Reading, Mass., native notched eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 105 games along with a plus-17 rating.

Dorrington was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. His rights were acquired by the Rangers on Jan. 31, 2025 in the JT Miller trade.