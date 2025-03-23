Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the championship games of the weekend and look at the 2025 NCAA men’s D-I hockey brackets.

Notable tournament outcomes include Maine’s victory in Hockey East, Cornell’s success in the ECAC, and Western Michigan’s NCHC title. They discuss the implications of the bracket setup, team matchups, and potential underdog threats. The episode concludes with a preview of their upcoming in-depth analysis of the four regions and matchups in Monday’s regularly-scheduled episode.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour