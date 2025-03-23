Wisconsin women’s hockey team leads the way with quartet of players named first team All-American for 2024-25 season

Wisconsin dominates the 2025 AHCA/CCM All-American teams announced Saturday by the American Hockey Coaches Association and chosen by the nation’s Division I head coaches.
First Team
Ève Gascon, SO, Minnesota Duluth
(Mascouche, PQ) Goalie
Caroline Harvey, JR, Wisconsin@*
(Salem, NH) Defense
Haley Winn, SR, Clarkson+
(Rochester, NY) Defense
Laila Edwards, JR, Wisconsin
(Cleveland Heights, OH) Forward
Casey O’Brien, GR, Wisconsin*
(Milton, MA) Forward
Kirsten Simms, JR, Wisconsin*
(Plymouth, MI) Forward
Second Team
Annelies Bergmann, SO, Cornell
(Detroit, MI) Goalie
Nicole Gosling, GR, Clarkson*
(London, ON) Defense
Emma Peschel, JR, Ohio State
(Edina, MN) Defense
Tessa Janecke, JR, Penn State+
(Orangeville, IL) Forward
Abbey Murphy, SR, Minnesota
(Evergreen Park, IL) Forward
Kristýna Kaltounková, GR, Colgate
(Vlasim, Czech Republic) Forward
* First Team in 2024
+ Second Team in 2024
@ Second Team in 2023