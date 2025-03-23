Wisconsin women’s hockey team leads the way with quartet of players named first team All-American for 2024-25 season

Wisconsin dominates the 2025 AHCA/CCM All-American teams announced Saturday by the American Hockey Coaches Association and chosen by the nation’s Division I head coaches.

First Team

Ève Gascon, SO, Minnesota Duluth

(Mascouche, PQ) Goalie

Caroline Harvey, JR, Wisconsin@*

(Salem, NH) Defense

Haley Winn, SR, Clarkson+

(Rochester, NY) Defense

Laila Edwards, JR, Wisconsin

(Cleveland Heights, OH) Forward

Casey O’Brien, GR, Wisconsin*

(Milton, MA) Forward

Kirsten Simms, JR, Wisconsin*

(Plymouth, MI) Forward

Second Team

Annelies Bergmann, SO, Cornell

(Detroit, MI) Goalie

Nicole Gosling, GR, Clarkson*

(London, ON) Defense

Emma Peschel, JR, Ohio State

(Edina, MN) Defense

Tessa Janecke, JR, Penn State+

(Orangeville, IL) Forward

Abbey Murphy, SR, Minnesota

(Evergreen Park, IL) Forward

Kristýna Kaltounková, GR, Colgate

(Vlasim, Czech Republic) Forward

* First Team in 2024

+ Second Team in 2024

@ Second Team in 2023