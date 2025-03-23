Women’s Division I College Hockey: The Wisconsin Badgers are 2025 National Champions!

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wisconsin Badgers earned their eighth title on Sunday, coming from behind to defeat Ohio State 4-3 in overtime at Ridder Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Badgers tied the game on a penalty shot with just 18.9 seconds left on the clock after Mark Johnson’s coaches challenge revealed Ohio State’s Maddi Wheeler had covered the puck with her hand in the crease.

Kirsten Simms buried the penalty shot to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Lacey Eden’s shot was kick saved by Amanda Thiele, but the puck came out to Simms, who backhanded it into the net to give UW the win.

The game was a showcase of what makes NCAA women’s hockey great and it took every bit of the 60 minutes to decide a winner.

Joy Dunne opened the scoring just seconds into the first power play of the game, taking a pass from Jenna Buglioni and skating through the entire Badger team on her way to the net. She pulled UW goalie Ava McNaughton to her right before switching the puck back to her left and pushing it around McNaughton and into the net.

On the ensuing play and with her team still on the power play, Laila Edwards won the puck in the neutral zone and took it straight to net, beating Amanda Thiele to tie the game 1-1. They were the fastest consecutive back to back goals from opposing teams in women’s Frozen Four history.

Ohio State took a 2-1 lead into the first break thanks to Sloane Matthews, who stole the puck off Edwards at center ice and headed straight at McNaughton, beating her top shelf, far corner with about five minutes left in the frame.

They extended it just 10 seconds into the second as Makenna Webster’s centering shot from behind the net deflected into the circle where Emma Peschel stepped up and smoked a shot to give OSU a 3-1 lead.

KK Harvey tied the game a few minutes later on a rocket of her own after Kirsten Simms used some fancy stick work to hold on to the puck in traffic and lay it off to Harvey.

