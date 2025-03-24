After three seasons with Dartmouth, Haymes inks NHL contract with Maple Leafs

Dartmouth forward Luke Haymes has signed with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs after three seasons in Hanover, N.H.

Over the last three seasons, the Ottawa, Ont., native skated in 83 games while scoring 41 goals and adding 29 assists for the Big Green.

He took the ECAC by storm as a freshman in 2022-23 by scoring 11 goals and adding five assists and was named an all-Ivy honorable mention. As a sophomore, he solidified himself as a top player in ECAC Hockey by scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists en route to being named first team all-ECAC. Following his sophomore season, he was named a New England all-star as well. Prior to the 2024-25 season, he was named to the all-ECAC preseason team. Despite missing 11 games to start the season due to injury, he still finished second on the team in goals in 24-25 with 12. He added six assists in 22 games. His four first goals led Dartmouth this season while he added two game-winning goals.

Haymes will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.