Dartmouth junior Flinton forgoes senior season, signs NHL contract with Lightning

Dartmouth junior forward Cooper Flinton has signed an NHL contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning following three seasons with the Big Green.

Flinton was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft prior to joining the Big Green.

The Auburn, N.H., native played three seasons with the Big Green and appeared in 89 games while scoring 32 goals and adding 32 assists.

He played in 27 games as a freshman in 2022-23 and scored six goals while dishing out nine assists. As a sophomore, he was second on the team in goals and points as he scored a career-high 15 points with 10 assists. In his final season with the Big Green in 2024-25, he scored 11 goals and added 13 assists. This season, he scored four power-play goals along with two short-handed goals.

In his career with Dartmouth, he tallied 11 power-play goals and five game-winning goals.

Flinton will join the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch for the remainder of the season.