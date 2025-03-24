Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week.
We begin with the unexpected firing of North Dakota head coach Brad Berry following his team’s loss in the NCHC semifinals. The discussion highlights Berry’s impressive career and the pressures inherent in coaching at North Dakota. We then shift focus to the NCAA Men’s Division I Tournament, analyzing each regional matchup and sharing insights on top teams, players, and possible upsets. We also discuss the Hobey Baker Award top 10, debating snubs and standout players. And Ed goes on an unusual (for him) rant.
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour
Times are approximate:
00:00 Introduction and sponsorship announcements
00:40 USCHO Bracket Challenge
01:07 Breaking News: Brad Berry’s departure
02:21 Brad Berry’s legacy and iImpact
02:43 Coaching challenges at North Dakota
07:19 Potential candidates for North Dakota coaching job
13:41 NCAA Tournament Regionals Preview
13:53 Toledo Regional breakdown
17:39 Fargo Regional breakdown
20:27 Manchester Regional breakdown
26:30 Allentown Regional breakdown
31:15 Rejuvenation of Top Programs
34:31 Women’s National Championship Recap
35:52 Hobey Top 10 Discussion
50:14 Ed’s Hobey Baker Award rant
54:58 Regional Winners Predictions
56:45 USCHO Bracket Challenge
