Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week.

We begin with the unexpected firing of North Dakota head coach Brad Berry following his team’s loss in the NCHC semifinals. The discussion highlights Berry’s impressive career and the pressures inherent in coaching at North Dakota. We then shift focus to the NCAA Men’s Division I Tournament, analyzing each regional matchup and sharing insights on top teams, players, and possible upsets. We also discuss the Hobey Baker Award top 10, debating snubs and standout players. And Ed goes on an unusual (for him) rant.

Times are approximate:

00:00 Introduction and sponsorship announcements

00:40 USCHO Bracket Challenge

01:07 Breaking News: Brad Berry’s departure

02:21 Brad Berry’s legacy and iImpact

02:43 Coaching challenges at North Dakota

07:19 Potential candidates for North Dakota coaching job

13:41 NCAA Tournament Regionals Preview

13:53 Toledo Regional breakdown

17:39 Fargo Regional breakdown

20:27 Manchester Regional breakdown

26:30 Allentown Regional breakdown

31:15 Rejuvenation of Top Programs

34:31 Women’s National Championship Recap

35:52 Hobey Top 10 Discussion

50:14 Ed’s Hobey Baker Award rant

54:58 Regional Winners Predictions

56:45 USCHO Bracket Challenge