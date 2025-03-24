Michigan State the No. 1 team in March 24 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll heading to NCAA regionals

Michigan State is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, picking up 32 first-place votes this week.

Boston College, with 13 first-place votes, stays No. 2, while Western Michigan holds steady at No. 3 with the remaining five first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 24, 2025

Maine is again No. 4 and Minnesota stays fifth.

Denver, UConn, Boston University, Ohio State and Providence sit sixth through 10th, respectively, all unchanged from last week.

Two previously unranked teams, Cornell (16th) and Bentley (20th) enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 others received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.