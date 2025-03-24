NHL’s Stars sign Clarkson blueliner Taylor, who leaves Golden Knights after junior season

The NHL’s Dallas Stars have signed Clarkson junior defenseman Trey Taylor to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26.

Taylor will report to the AHL’s Texas Stars for the remainder of the year.

Taylor recently finished his junior season at Clarkson where he totaled 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 39 games and served as his team’s captain. His 29 points were a career high, ranked fourth on his team and were tied for ninth among all NCAA defensemen this season. Taylor’s 2024-25 campaign also tied for the eighth-highest scoring by a defenseman in program history and also set NCAA career highs in goals, assists and power-play goals (4). His performance this season earned him ECAC Hockey best defensive defenseman honors for the second consecutive season.

Over three seasons for the Golden Knights, the undrafted Taylor recorded 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 110 games.