Say leaves Notre Dame crease after one season with Irish, two with Mercyhurst, signs NHL contract with Calgary

After a successful junior campaign for Notre Dame, which included 10 wins in goal and a .920 save percentage, Owen Say has signed a one-year, two-way, deal with the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Say led the team to the Big Ten tournament semifinals after backstopping the Irish to a series win on the road against then-No. 3 Minnesota behind a 99-save weekend versus the Golden Gophers. The London, Ont., native followed it up with a career-best 45 saves at then-No. 2 Michigan State in a 1-0 loss, holding one of the nation’s top offensive threats to just one power-play goal.

“I can’t thank everyone at Notre Dame enough for all the support I received throughout this past year,” Say said in a statement. “Ranging from Coach (Jeff) Jackson and the rest of the coaching staff to our trainer Kevin Ricks, strength and conditioning coach Tony Rolinski and especially my teammates, I am truly blessed to have been a part of the Fighting Irish and will cherish this year for the rest of my life. I’d also like to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me throughout my life. Without them, I wouldn’t be in this position. With that being said, I’m beyond excited to announce that I have signed with the Calgary Flames and can’t wait for what’s in store.”

In 25 starts for the Irish this past season, Say registered 829 saves and boasted a .920 save percentage. His 10 wins on the year include four over ranked opponents, all of whom were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game.

Say joined the Irish after two years at Mercyhurst and concludes his collegiate career with a .914 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average. In his year with the Irish, Say recorded a career-low 2.82 goals-against average and a collegiate-best save percentage. The junior was named a Mike Richter Award nominee this past season and earned co-goalie of the month honors in October by the Hockey Commissioners Association.