Kopff leaves Brown after two seasons, signs NHL contract with Sabres

Brown sophomore forward Tyler Kopff has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

A third team all-ECAC and first team all-Ivy selection, Kopff will join the AHL’s Rochester Americans to finish the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout before his contract kicks in for the 2025-26 season.

The Ridgewood, N.J., native skated in all 32 games this season for the Bears and compiled nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points to rank second on the team in scoring.

Kopff tallied six multi-point games for the Bears in 2024-25 and notably posted a four-assist and five-point game in Brown’s 6-5 overtime win at Rensselaer on Jan. 31. He was the first Bears player since 2016 to record five points in a single game. He also posted a two-goal and four-point effort in Brown’s 5-1 win over Yale on Feb. 9.