Northeastern’s Williams signs NHL deal with Columbus, leaves Huskies after three seasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Northeastern junior captain Jack Williams to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 NHL season.

Williams is expected to join the team later this week.

Williams recorded 39 goals and 55 assists for 94 points with 37 penalty minutes and a cumulative plus-11 plus/minus rating in 106 career appearances over three seasons with the Huskies.

“Jack Williams is a skilled, hard-working player with a passion for the game, who was a very productive player and leader during his time at Northeastern,” said Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said in a statement. “We think he has great potential and are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

A native of Biddeford, Maine, Williams registered 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points with a plus-6 rating in 37 games this season.

He was named to Hockey East’s all-academic teams in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He set a single-season career-high in goals and was named Northeastern’s most improved player in 2023-24 after recording 17 goals and 36 points in 34 appearances during his sophomore campaign. He was named the team’s unsung hero as a freshman after finishing with six goals and 17 points in 35 contests in 2022-23.