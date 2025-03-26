After leading Minnesota State to MacNaughton Cup, Mason Cup titles in ’24-25, Strand tabbed CCHA coach of the year

The CCHA has announced that Minnesota State’s Luke Strand has been voted 2024-25 CCHA coach of the year.

The Mavericks claimed both the MacNaughton Cup (regular season) and Mason Cup (playoff) titles in his second year at the helm.

Strand brought No. 14 Minnesota State back to the NCAA tournament in 2024-25, winning the MacNaughton Cup and Mason Cup after an 18-5-3 record in conference play. The Mavericks led the CCHA in goals (77), goals against (37), penalty kill (85.3%) and save percentage (.947), second in shots (759) and short-handed goals (2), and third in shutouts (3), points (202) and assists (125).

The Mavericks jumped out to a substantial lead in the CCHA standings by the midway point and were able to hold off Augustana, Michigan Tech and Bowling Green to claim their ninth MacNaughton Cup title and third since 2021-22. Minnesota State swept Lake Superior State in the Mason Cup quarterfinals before defeating Bemidji State and St. Thomas to win the Mason Cup.

Overall, Minnesota State is 28-7-3 – the third-most victories in the nation – entering the NCAA tournament. The Mavericks face Western Michigan in the opening round of the Fargo Regional on Thursday. If they win, they take on the winner of the Minnesota-Massachusetts matchup on Saturday

Voting for the CCHA year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.